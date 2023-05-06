Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,269,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.63.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

