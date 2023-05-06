Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO opened at $86.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

