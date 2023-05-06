Shell Asset Management Co. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Medpace by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Medpace by 27.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $206.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day moving average is $205.65. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

