Shell Asset Management Co. Has $447,000 Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,079,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,427,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after acquiring an additional 435,771 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 649,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 281.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

