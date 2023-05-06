Shell Asset Management Co. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamo Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamo Group stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.57.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.