Shell Asset Management Co. Has $486,000 Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.26 million. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

