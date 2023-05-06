Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,075,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.0 %

TMHC stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $43.20.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,851. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.