Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.