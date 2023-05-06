Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,005 shares of company stock worth $4,996,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabash National Trading Up 2.5 %

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

NYSE WNC opened at $23.92 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.