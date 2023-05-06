Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,200 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 147.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,356,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 530,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Settian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 1,039,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

