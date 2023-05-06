Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,200 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611,130 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,216,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 552.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,120,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

AUY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

