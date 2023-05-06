Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,448 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $39,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

KMX opened at $70.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

