Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,842 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.30 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

