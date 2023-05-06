Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,306 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.80 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

