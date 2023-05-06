Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 666 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 213,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 59,108 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Materials Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

EXP stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

