Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 689 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

CBSH opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

