Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 848 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14,221.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,718,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,640,000 after purchasing an additional 105,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH opened at $168.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,600. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

