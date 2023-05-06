Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Concentrix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

CNXC stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

