Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $28,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Shell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

