SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $88.29 on Thursday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $234.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $133,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,807 shares in the company, valued at $67,601,105.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,777 shares of company stock worth $41,492,839 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 20.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

