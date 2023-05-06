SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.83% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 4.53. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,831.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SkyWater Technology news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 416,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,740 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,831.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,802,295 shares of company stock worth $23,867,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

