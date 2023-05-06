Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.99.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
SOT.UN opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$160.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.14.
Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.