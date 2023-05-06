Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of C$243.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.35 million.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$23.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.66 and a 52-week high of C$29.91. The company has a market cap of C$826.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

