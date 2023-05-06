Snail, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 9th (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail’s (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 9th. Snail had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Snail’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snail in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Snail alerts:

Snail Price Performance

Shares of SNAL stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. Snail has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Institutional Trading of Snail

Snail Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snail in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Snail in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snail in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Snail in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

(Get Rating)

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.