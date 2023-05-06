Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.93

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.75. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 604,991 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

