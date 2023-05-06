SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.37.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $293.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.