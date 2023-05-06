Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.