Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

