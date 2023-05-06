Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SHLE opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$5.39.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.