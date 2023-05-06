Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of SHLE opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$5.39.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
