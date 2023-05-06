Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.