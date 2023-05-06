Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 12.78% of Spark Networks worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

