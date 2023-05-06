SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

