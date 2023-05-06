SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $27,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.