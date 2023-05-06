Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.