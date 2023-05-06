Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$42.00.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Spin Master Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.67. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$50.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.83.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

