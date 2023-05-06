Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 315 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $15,324.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $80,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $23,824.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $317,877.42.

On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

