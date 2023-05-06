Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPT. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPT opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,610. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 96,707 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.