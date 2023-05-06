Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $29.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,005 shares of company stock worth $2,739,035. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

