Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

SBUX stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

