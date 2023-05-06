State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Republic Services worth $30,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

