State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $26,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.4 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $63.38 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.