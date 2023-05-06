State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $36,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

