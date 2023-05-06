State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.07 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $27,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after purchasing an additional 346,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after purchasing an additional 575,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,212,000 after acquiring an additional 153,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,847 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

