State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.61 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of United Rentals worth $27,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.2 %

URI opened at $342.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.84. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

