State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.10 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Entergy worth $28,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

