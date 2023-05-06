State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.28 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,369 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $28,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

