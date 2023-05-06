State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.20 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $29,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

