State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $34.41 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $34,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 865.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 62,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

