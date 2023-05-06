State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.52 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Block worth $36,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,899 shares of company stock worth $24,196,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Trading Down 2.0 %

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $98.68.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

