State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 373,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

