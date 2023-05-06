State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $31,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

